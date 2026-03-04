Kejriwal celebrates 'Kattar Imaandar Holi' at Sisodia’s residence, slams BJP over liquor shops

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated Holi along with senior party leaders at the residence of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Wednesday.

Read More

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said: "Many congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the country on Holi. May this festival of colours bring immense happiness to everyone’s lives. May it bless every family with joy and keep everyone happy."

Referring to recent legal developments, he said, “A great injustice was done to the Aam Aadmi Party and its entire leadership. but it has been proven in court that the Aam Aadmi Party is a staunchly honest party and that all its leaders are staunchly honest."

In a separate remark, Kejriwal criticised the BJP over the opening of liquor shops on Holi. "This is very unfortunate. Even on the occasion of Holi, when for many years liquor shops in Delhi used to remain closed to prevent people from creating a nuisance after drinking, the BJP government has opened the liquor shops," he said.

Sisodia described the celebration as a "Kattar Imaandar Holi" (staunchly honest Holi), stating that despite repeated attempts to defame the party and its leadership, no allegations had been proven.

“Even in a room full of soot, no stain touched the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said, adding that the party had decided to dedicate this year’s Holi to the theme of honesty and integrity.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sisodia alleged that the BJP tends to portray everything negatively and had wrongly linked the festival with alcohol.

"Holi has always been a festival of colours, brotherhood and harmony. In our tradition, people celebrate by embracing one another and resolving differences. Linking it with alcohol is not appropriate," he said.

Among those present on the occasion were MLA and former Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, along with several party workers who gathered in large numbers to take part in the celebrations.

The atmosphere at Sisodia’s residence was marked by colours, music and festive cheer, as workers applied gulal to one another, exchanged greetings and danced to the beats of drums. The leaders joined in the festivities, extending Holi wishes to people across the country.

--IANS

sn/vd