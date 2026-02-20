Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Gujarat on Feb 21-22 to review local poll preparations

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to undertake a two‑day visit to Gujarat from February 21, party leaders said on Friday.

The visit will include a series of public engagements and meetings with local political figures ahead of upcoming local-body elections.

Kejriwal is likely to address the media after his arrival on February 21. On the same day, the two will hold a meeting with the party’s Gujarat leadership to discuss organisational preparations and strategy for the upcoming elections.

"The motive of this visit is to take stock of the ongoing political developments in Gujarat. We are also preparing for the upcoming local body and Assembly elections in 2027," a party source said.

On February 22, both leaders will travel to Bhavnagar to attend a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Mandhata Group.

The event is being held under the leadership of AAP state leader Rajubhai Solanki.

Later that day, the leaders will attend the consecration of the Murlidhar Temple in Pache village of Vallabhipur taluka.

The schedule also includes cultural engagements, including a storytelling session featuring motivational speaker Ramesh Ojha.

The AAP leaders' visit forms part of the party's broader efforts to strengthen its presence in Gujarat, with particular focus on local body elections.

Earlier in January, Kejriwal toured Gujarat for three days, aiming to bolster organisational outreach and mobilise party workers across key zones in the state.

During this tour, he addressed booth‑level volunteers and attended multiple zone‑wise conferences in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, party sources reported.

On January 28, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Ahmedabad independently to highlight the welfare schemes implemented by the AAP government in Punjab.

During that visit, he paid reverence at a local gurudwara and addressed initiatives such as universal healthcare coverage, describing efforts to provide free medical treatment to families under the Punjab government’s welfare model.

--IANS

mys/dpb