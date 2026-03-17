K.C. Tyagi doesn't renew JD-U membership, mum on political future

Patna, March 17 (IANS) Veteran leader K.C. Tyagi, on Tuesday, indicated that he will soon decide on his next political move after he did not renew his membership of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

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In a press statement, Tyagi said that a meeting of like-minded individuals has been convened on March 22 at Mavlankar Hall to discuss the current political situation in the country.

"My further course of action will be decided soon in consultation with colleagues, political friends, sympathisers, and activists," the JD-U leader added.

"Now that the party's membership drive has concluded, I have chosen not to renew my membership this time," Tyagi said.

He recalled that the JD-U was formed on October 30, 2003, following the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.

He noted that George Fernandes served as the party's President at the time, while he himself held the position of the Secretary General.

He added that he worked closely with former JD-U Presidents Sharad Yadav and Nitish Kumar in various roles, including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson, and political adviser to the Bihar Chief Minister.

Despite stepping away from the Jd-U, Tyagi emphasised that his commitment to issues concerning the downtrodden, farmers, and marginalised sections of society remains unchanged.

He also said that his personal respect for Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U Chief Nitish Kumar remains intact, describing him as a long-time associate of nearly five decades.

Tyagi added that he would continue to be guided by the ideas and ideology of leaders such as Chaudhary Charan Singh, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Karpoori Thakur.

Tyagi's statement comes shortly after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secured victory in the Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar, along with other NDA candidates, including Nitin Nabin, Ram Nath Thakur, Upendra Kushwaha, and Shivesh Ram.

K.C. Tyagi played the role of a think-tank in the JD-U for a long time.

He played a crucial role at the Central level and put the perspective of the JD-U at the national level, both before the media and the Central governments led by Congress and BJP in their respective tenures.

--IANS

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