Kavitha to float new political party in May

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha on Thursday announced that she will float a new political party in May this year.

Kavitha told media persons here that after seeing a good 'mahuratam' in the first week of May, she would announce the party.

She also declared that the new party’s name will have ‘Telangana’ in it and exuded confidence that the new party would emerge as the main opposition party.

She also revealed her plans to contest the next Assembly elections from either Siddipet or Bodhan.

Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), stated that Siddipet will be her first choice.

KCR represented Siddipet constituency for nearly two decades till 2004, and since then, his nephew T. Harish Rao has been representing it.

Kavitha quit the BRS last year after she was suspended from it for anti-party activities.

The action came against her after she launched a scathing attack on her cousins, Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, blaming them for the allegations of corruption against KCR.

On Harish Rao’s statement terming the review of Telangana government’s performance by the Congress leadership in Delhi as a direct affront to Telangana’s pride, Kavitha remarked that there was no difference between the BRS and the Congress government.

"In the previous government, the cabinet used to go to Erravelli (KCR’s farmhouse), now it is going to Delhi. There is no big difference between the two," she said.

She also criticised her brother and BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao, saying those who betrayedthe Telangana movement sit next to him.

Kavitha demanded that the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) be merged with the government immediately. She also demanded that the workers who were dismissed from RTC for various reasons be reinstated immediately without any preconditions.

She alleged that attempts are being made to pave the way for the privatisation of RTC. She demanded that RTC should be the owner of all electric buses being procured.

--IANS

ms/vd