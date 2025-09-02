Kavitha likely to quit as MLC, to announce future course of action tomorrow

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was suspended from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by party president and her father K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council before announcing her next course of action.

She is scheduled to address a press conference on Wednesday. Her next course of action is likely to be under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she has been heading since 2008.

As the word about Kavitha’s suspension spread, her supporters and Telangana Jagruthi workers gathered at her residence to show their solidarity. They raised slogans against BRS leaders and former ministers T. Harish Rao and Jagadish Reddy.

Ever since her letter to her father, KCR was leaked in May, Kavitha had been organising protest programmes on various issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi.

She, along with other Telangana Jagruthi leaders and workers, had also undertaken a fast to demand implementation of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming local body elections. She had shown differences with the party by supporting the Congress government’s decision to bring an ordinance for the Backward Class reservation.

On August 21, Kavitha questioned the election of BRS leader and former minister Koppula Eshwar as honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), a trade union of coal mine workers, when she was in the United States on a personal visit.

She also questioned the validity of the election held at the BRS office, Telangana Bhavan.

In a letter addressed to TBGKS workers, Kavitha alleged that the election was held in violation of labour laws.

She had been heading TBGKS as honorary president for the last one decade.

TBGKS is considered a strong force among the employees of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and played a key role in the Telangana agitation.

Meanwhile, women leaders of BRS supported the decision taken by KCR to suspend Kavitha from the party.

Former minister Satyavathi Rathod said with this decision, KCR showed that the party is supreme than his own daughter. She said that as KCR’s daughter, Kavitha enjoyed a respectable position in the party, but she forgot all that to defame the party.

Former MLA G. Sunitha took strong objection to Kavitha’s remark that she was not bothered whether the party exists or not. She reminded Kavitha that KCR founded the party and gave everything to strengthen it.

The women leaders told Kavitha that it was the party which made her an MP and MLC. They slammed Kavitha for her attacks on former ministers K. T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao. They suspect that somebody was using her to tarnish the image of the party.

Sunitha remarked that Kavitha dug her own grave by attacking the party. Former MLA Sunitha said she (Kavitha) would go down as one of those who betrayed the party.

--IANS

ms/uk