Kavitha blames Harish Rao, former MPs for CBI inquiry against KCR

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) Knives are out in KCR’s family as the former Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha blamed her cousin and former minister T. Harish Rao and two former MPs for the corruption allegations against him.

Hours after her return from the United States, Kavitha launched an all-out attack on Harish Rao, another cousin and former MP J. Santosh Kumar and former Rajya Sabha member Megha Krishna Reddy for what she called bringing the bad name to her father and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Her remarks came hours after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the case relating to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kavitha alleged that many bad things done by those around KCR tarnished the reputation of her father and led to the CBI probe against him. “Does Harish Rao, who served as irrigation minister for five years, have no major role in this?” she asked.

She said while KCR was thinking about people, those around him colluded with big contractors for their selfish interests. She said that because of them, a person like Revanth Reddy has initiated the CBI probe against KCR.

“BRS cadres must think, how did a stain of corruption get attached to KCR? It is because of those around him,” she said and named Harish Rao and Krishna Reddy.

The MLC, however, defended the Kaleshwaram project, calling it a “great asset”. Stating that people would remember KCR for 200 years for constructing the irrigation project, she exuded confidence that KCR would get a clean chit.

Kavitha reiterated that she endured all the conspiracies within the party by Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar and did not react to their personal attacks. She said that as a daughter of KCR, she was feeling bad that he had to face a CBI inquiry.

Kavitha warned those trolling her over social media, saying she would expose them and skin them alive. She alleged that ever since an internal letter written by her to her father was leaked by those around him, personal attacks were made against her through social media posts.

--IANS

ms/uk