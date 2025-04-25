Kashmiri students, traders are absolutely safe across country: Security agency sources

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Sources in the security agencies have refuted "fake news" being circulated by "mischievous elements" that Kashmiri students and traders are facing harassment across the country in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attacks in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources confirmed that all Kashmiri students and traders are absolutely safe across the country.

"No incidents of harassment of traders have been reported since April 22. The fake news being circulated is with ulterior motives," the sources added.

A few calls were received from students--one from Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh and another from SVS University in Punjab--where two students expressed concerns about their safety. Another call was received from Uttarakhand, where a student was feeling insecure. Their concerns were addressed.

No incidents have been reported from Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, or any other states and UTs of the country.

Security agencies advised people to be aware of fake news. "All Kashmiri brothers and sisters are safe across the country," they said.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) reported receiving over 1,000 distress calls from students across the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. JKSA released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and liaise with authorities.

JKSA President Ummar Jamal condemned the Pahalgam killings and called for unity in the face of attempts to polarise. "This tragedy must not become a weapon for hate. We urge students to remain focused on their safety and not get caught in political crossfire."

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, gunning down 26 people and leaving several others injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that he had sent Cabinet Ministers to different cities across India to ensure the safety of state residents, especially students and businessmen.

On Thursday, Abdullah pleaded to the people of the country not to be under the impression that Kashmiris are their enemies.

"I would like to show solidarity towards the families of the victims who had to go through such a tragic incident... Be it our 25 guests who came here to enjoy their vacation, or that one person from our valley who sacrificed his life to save the people there... I am also thankful to the people of Kashmir who came out after the attack and condemned it," Abdullah had said. (ANI)

