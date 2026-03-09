Kashmiri Pandits exodus highlighted in 61st session of UN human rights council in Geneva

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) More than three decades after their exodus, issue of migrant Kashmiri Pandits was highlighted at the 61st session of United Nations Council for Human Rights in Geneva.

Satish Maldhar, Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum Chairman, an organisation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits, on Monday said, "After more than three decades of silence, the tragic displacement of Kashmiri Pandits has once again entered the global spotlight. In a development that is stirring political and diplomatic debate, the issue has been formally raised during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva."

"A written submission circulated by the Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights has brought renewed international focus on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, an indigenous minority community, forced to flee the Kashmir Valley during the turmoil of the early 1990s."

The document highlights the historic injustice of their displacement and reiterates the internationally recognised right of the community to return to their homes and ancestral lands with dignity and security.

"What has captured particular attention in diplomatic and policy circles is the mention of a community-led return initiative," Maldhar added.

"The initiative proposes a structured plan for the return of nearly 419 displaced Kashmiri Pandit families across seven districts of Kashmir -- Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Sopore, Budgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal.

Observers say the proposal represents a significant shift in the narrative surrounding the Kashmiri Pandit issue.

"Rather than advocating isolated security settlements, the Maldhar initiative calls for reintegrating the displaced community into the traditional social fabric of Kashmir, reviving the Valley's historic ethos of coexistence and cultural pluralism."

"For decades, the Kashmiri Pandit exodus has remained one of the most painful and unresolved humanitarian chapters in modern South Asian history."

"Thousands of families were uprooted from their homes, temples, and centuries-old cultural institutions, leaving behind a profound void in Kashmir's civilisational landscape."

"Political analysts now believe that the inclusion of this issue in official documentation of the UN Human Rights Council marks an important turning point, transforming the Kashmiri Pandit displacement from a largely domestic concern into an issue receiving international human rights attention."

"Community leaders and diaspora groups have welcomed the development, saying that the recognition of the Maldhar initiative at the United Nations reflects growing global awareness of the Kashmiri Pandit struggle for justice, restitution of property, and cultural revival."

"Supporters have particularly appreciated the efforts of Satish Maldhar for articulating a clear and constructive roadmap for dignified return, one rooted in reconciliation, dialogue, and community participation rather than political confrontation."

"For many displaced families, who have spent over three decades in exile, the moment carries deep symbolic weight. The acknowledgment of their cause at the United Nations signals that the story of their displacement long overshadowed by geopolitics -- has once again returned to the conscience of the international community," the statement said.

"If momentum continues to build around the proposal, observers believe this initiative could emerge as a historic framework for restoring minority rights, rebuilding trust between communities, and reviving the pluralistic legacy of Kashmir," Maldhar said.

