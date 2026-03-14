Kashmiri Pandit org 'Panun Kashmir' expels chairman Ajay Chrungoo amid allegations of foreign links

Jammu, March 14 (IANS) Kashmir migrant Pandit organisation ‘Panun Kashmir’ said on Saturday that it has expelled its chairman, Ajay Chrungoo from the organisation over alleged foreign links.

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A circular issued by Panun Kashmir said today that the organisation has expelled its chairman, Ajay Chrungoo from the organisation with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into his alleged foreign links, including a reported interaction with US-based Pakistani ISI agent, Ghulam Nabi Fai.

“Chrungoo has been replaced by Tito Ganju”, the circular said.

Chrungoo was not immediately available for comment.

Panun Kashmir ('Our Own Kashmir') is a socio-political organisation and movement that proposes a Union Territory in the Kashmir Valley.

Initiated after the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, it demands a separate, centrally administered homeland for the community, specifically within the southern and eastern parts of the valley.

The demand was formalised through the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991 which demanded to establish a dedicated, secure territory for Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism.

The proposed homeland demands that the area be under central administration, ensuring the safety, cultural identity, and political rights of the Pandit community.

Panun Kashmir acts as a representative body for the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, focussing on rehabilitation and the recognition of their exodus as ethnic cleansing.

The movement is strongly opposed to any autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir that might empower extremist elements and advocates for complete integration with India.

The movement is a prominent voice for displaced Pandits, advocating for their safe return to a secured homeland within the Kashmir Valley.

The Panun Kashmir organisation has consistently pushed for a separate UT. The organisation also strongly supported the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Another political organisation, Ikkjutt Jammu, openly supports a separate Panun Kashmir for Kashmiri Pandits as well as the separation of Jammu Division from Kashmir.

--IANS

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