"Kashmir is safe and stunning": Vietnamese tourists defy terror scare

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Despite the closure of several tourist spots after the Pahalgam terror attack, a few tourists are still making their way to Pahalgam and nearby areas.

On Thursday, a group of tourists from Vietnam arrived in Pahalgam and said that Kashmir was "paradise", further stating that they felt very good and safe while visiting Kashmir. However, they added that it would have been more enjoyable if some of the famous tourist spots had been open.

Speaking to ANI, a first time visitor expressed her sheer delight at her experience in the valley and said "This is the first time I came to Kashmir, and I had a wonderful amazing experience here, I've seen a lot of beautiful nature and how friendly people treat us very well, I feel a great time here. We have also bought a lot of stuff like Kashmiri shawls..."

When asked about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the visitor said "I also heard that from the internet and some friends, somebody can be scared from that information, but I think because I also want to come here and recover Kashmir by myself so that is why that information did not make me feel scared, because when I came here a lot of people already welcomed us, they protected us very well and treated us very well, so that's why I feel Kashmir is very safe, beautiful exactly like what they say "A haven on earth."

Samita, another member of the group, echoed the sentiment, "Yes, our group is from Vietnam. In Kashmi,r it feels like Paradise on earth, it's very different from Vietnam, with white mountains, and the climate is very cool here. "

The group also made it a point to support local artisans by purchasing traditional handicrafts and shawls.

"We have got some gifts for our friends and family in Vietnam because Kashmir is very famous for the local handicrafts and shawls. We appreciate their skills and we want to support the artisans here because after the terrorist attack, fewer tourists come here, Samita added.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people. (ANI)

