Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Fourth edition to begin on Dec 2

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The cultural and educational exchange programme between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), known as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, will return for its fourth edition from December 2 to 15 this year.

Launched in 2022, the initiative aims to rekindle the age-old civilisational and cultural ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi), two regions with deep spiritual, linguistic, and educational connections.

The first edition, held in 2022, ran for nearly a month and saw enthusiastic participation from scholars, students, artists, and pilgrims from both states.

The third edition, which was originally scheduled for December 2024, was later postponed and conducted between February 15 and 24, 2025. Officials have confirmed that the upcoming fourth edition will open in Varanasi on December 2, and the concluding ceremony will take place at Rameswaram, symbolically uniting the sacred northern and southern ends of the Indian subcontinent.

This year’s theme, “Learn Tamil”, focuses on promoting the richness of the Tamil language and its literary heritage among students from northern states.

Educational institutions in Varanasi and Tamil Nadu will host interactive sessions, language learning workshops, and cultural programmes that explore Tamil’s classical status, its contributions to Indian knowledge systems, and its linguistic beauty.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam forms part of the larger 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, envisioned by the Centre to strengthen cultural unity and national integration through educational and cultural collaboration between states.

The programme has facilitated student exchanges, traditional art exhibitions, spiritual pilgrimages, and research symposiums on shared heritage, including links between Shaivite traditions in Kashi and Tamil temples.

Organisers said that this year’s edition will also feature performances by folk artists, traditional cuisine fairs, and temple heritage tours designed to immerse participants in the living traditions of Tamil and Kashi cultures.

Officials expect strong participation from universities, cultural institutions, and government departments of both Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

By celebrating the linguistic, spiritual, and cultural ties that have bound the two regions for centuries, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam continues to serve as a vibrant bridge between the North and South -- reaffirming India’s shared civilisational identity.

