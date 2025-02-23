Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0: EAM Jaishankar Highlights Cultural Unity of India

Varanasi: At the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 3.0 in Varanasi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar brought attention to the rich history of Kashi city and how it is a true testimony of binding India together.

Interacting with diplomats and delegates at the Benaras Hindu University, the Union Minister said, "Kashi is probably the world's oldest continuous city. The reason why we are here today, why Kashi is so important, is for entire India, this is like a kind of a cultural magnet you can say. It is a place where every part of India relates to Kashi."

He highlighted that people from Tamil Nadu have a special affinity towards Kashi and gave the example of the nationalist poet called Subramanian Bharati who lived in Kashi and a lot of whose writings were done from the city.

Speaking about the theme of the year being Saint Agastya, the EAM highlighted his contribution of one of the seven rishis of India. "It is said that Tamil grammar, was actually created by Agastya. And he's also credited with founding a school of medicine called Siddha, he's even had a role in a certain kind of martial arts. So the theme today is to celebrate particularly the contribution of Rishi Agstya. But it is a way of reinforcing the bond between Tamil Nadu", the EAM said.

Jaishankar said that Kashi serves as a shining example to understand India. Sharing his views on the question "How are you (India) a nation?", the EAM said, that occasions like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam serve as an important platform as they bring together the varied languages, practices and people. "This is an example of how we are a nation. that there is an underlying belief, an underlying culture, an underlying history, tradition, which keeps us all together. We wanted you today to get a glimpse of it", the External Affairs Minister said. (ANI)