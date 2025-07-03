Kasba law college rape: HC directs Kolkata Police to submit probe report, case diary in 7 days

Kolkata, July 3 (IANS) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed Kolkata Police to submit the progress report on the investigation and the case diary in the matter of the law college student gang-rape to the court within the next seven days.

The division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das gave this direction to the city police during the first hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the matter seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The next hearing will be on July 10, and the city police will have to submit the progress report of the investigation and the case diary to the division bench by then.

The division bench also directed the state government and the college authorities concerned to file their respective affidavits in the matter by that period.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim who became a party in the case on Thursday only, informed the division bench during the hearing that they are not in favour of a CBI probe now. They also claimed that for the time being, they are having faith in the ongoing investigation being conducted by the city police.

On Wednesday, the charge of the investigation in the case was handed over to the Detective Department of Kolkata Police.

The investigation was initiated by the local Kasba Police station, whose cops arrested the three prime accused in the case within 24 hours of the complaint filed by the victim on June 25.

Later, a special investigating team (SIT) headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-level officer was also constituted to probe the matter. However, on Wednesday, the higher authorities of the city police decided to hand over the charge of the probe to the Detective Department.

The accused and arrested persons are Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay. While Mishra, a former student of the law college, has been identified as the architect in the crime, Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, both present students, have been identified as facilitators.

