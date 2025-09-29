Karur stampede: TN govt appoints new investigation officer

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday appointed Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Premanandan as the new investigating officer to lead the probe into the devastating stampede during the rally of TVK president and actor Vijay in Karur.

The move comes as the death toll rose to 41, with two more victims succumbing to injuries, while 67 others continue to receive treatment in various hospitals.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday evening at Veluchamipuram, Karur, when thousands gathered to see Vijay, who had just concluded a campaign stop in Namakkal and arrived around 7 p.m.

Witnesses said the massive crowd surged forward as he appeared, triggering panic and chaos. Many were crushed or fainted as the stampede spread. Ambulances rushed through the night to take victims to hospitals.

Among the latest fatalities were Kavin, a young man who had been in the intensive care unit, and Suku­na, a local resident from Veluchamipuram. Their deaths pushed the toll from 39 to 41.

Officials said the decision to replace DSP Selvaraj, who initially led the probe with ASP Premanandan, is intended to bring greater independence and urgency to the investigation.

The government has also promised a thorough judicial inquiry into the lapses in crowd control and event management.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, expressing deep grief, said, “This is an unbearable loss for Tamil Nadu. We have ordered a judicial inquiry and appointed a new senior officer to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future.”

CM Stalin added that the state has announced compensation to the victims’ families and is closely monitoring the condition of the injured.

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) accused the government of failing to anticipate the massive turnout. “Despite knowing Vijay’s rally would attract thousands, there was inadequate crowd management and security. The government must take responsibility for these avoidable deaths,” he said.

TVK president Vijay, calling the loss “irreparable”, said he stands with the bereaved families and confirmed Rs 20 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. “No words can comfort this pain, but I share your grief,” he said.

The tragedy has sparked calls across parties for stricter safety protocols at political gatherings ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

