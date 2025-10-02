Karur stampede: TN BJP says Minister Senthil Balaji distorting facts, seeks CBI probe

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu on Thursday sharpened its attack on the DMK government over the Karur stampede tragedy that killed 41 people, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and accusing the ruling party of shielding former minister Senthil Balaji.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said that the DMK was “complicit in killing democracy” by backing “the politics of money and deceit” instead of facing the people on real issues.

He charged that Senthil Balaji, who is facing corruption allegations, had “no moral right to speak about public life” and that his recent press conference was aimed at distorting facts and diverting attention from the tragedy.

“Senthil Balaji’s unchecked, anti-people activities and nefarious politics of money and power cannot bury justice,” Prasad said, adding that the DMK must stop “scavenging on tragedies and engaging in the commerce of death.”

Prasad called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to act beyond political considerations and announce a CBI investigation to uncover the “true conspiracy” behind the stampede and deliver justice to victims’ families.

He warned that the BJP would “relentlessly expose the betrayal of Tamil Nadu’s people” and pursue legal accountability for those responsible.

The BJP also criticised the state government’s quick move to set up a one-member commission under retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, calling it an attempt to deflect public anger.

“Why is Senthil Balaji trying to pre-empt the commission’s work and feed misleading narratives?” Prasad asked.

Highlighting inconsistencies in Balaji’s statements, the BJP said the former minister had effectively confirmed allegations of corruption at state-run TASMAC liquor outlets by acknowledging thousands of cases of undercharging and overcharging since 2021.

Prasad said Chief Minister Stalin must explain these irregularities to the public.

The party announced that a team of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Tamil Nadu, guided by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, would submit a detailed report to the Centre urging a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into administrative lapses by the state police.

The Union Home Ministry has already sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government following the Prime Minister’s condolence message and emergency relief to victims’ families. Prasad concluded that the people of Tamil Nadu are “awakening to the truth” behind the Karur tragedy and that the BJP “will fight until justice is delivered”.

