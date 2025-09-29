Karur stampede probe widens; police arrest TVK district secretary amid political outcry

Karur, Sep 29 (IANS) Police investigating the deadly stampede that killed 41 people during Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur have arrested the party’s West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, as the probe widened on Monday.

The tragedy occurred last week after Vijay completed his speech at a packed ground in Velayuthampalayam near Karur.

Witnesses said sudden power cuts caused panic, leading people to rush toward backup lighting and exit points.

In the ensuing crush, 41 people, including women and children, lost their lives, and more than 60 were injured. Initially, Karur Deputy Superintendent of Police Selvaraj was handling the case, but the state’s top police leadership replaced him with Additional Superintendent Premanand to lead a more high-level investigation.

Police have registered cases under five sections, including causing danger to human life and disobeying public orders, against several TVK functionaries — General Secretary Anand, Joint General Secretary Nirmalkumar, and now Mathiyazhagan. Police say Anand has gone incommunicado with his phone switched off.

In a parallel crackdown on disinformation, officers arrested three men — Sagayam from Perumbakkam (BJP), Sivanesan from Mangadu (TVK), and Sarathkumar from Avadi (a TVK social media administrator) — for spreading rumours about the incident on social media. The tragedy has triggered sharp political reactions.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep grief and promised justice for the victims.

“We have ordered a judicial inquiry, and relief measures are underway. Speculations and irresponsible comments will only hurt grieving families,” he said, urging restraint.

Opposition AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami demanded accountability from the ruling DMK and questioned crowd control measures.

“This horrific incident shows gross administrative failure. The government must answer why safety protocols were not enforced,” he said.

Vijay, who personally announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, called the stampede “heartbreaking” and urged his supporters to remain calm.

He has sought a fair and independent probe, saying, “We need the truth to come out so such tragedies never repeat.”

Authorities continue to review the sequence of events that led to one of Tamil Nadu’s deadliest political rallies.

Investigators are expected to question more TVK functionaries in the coming days as the judicial commission and police probe proceed in parallel.

--IANS

aal/dan