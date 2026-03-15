Karur stampede case: Vijay appears before CBI for 3rd round of questioning

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and TVK President Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the tragic Karur stampede incident that claimed several lives last year.

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Vijay arrived at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi earlier in the day, marking the third time he has been summoned by the agency as part of the ongoing investigation. The questioning follows earlier sessions held on January 12 and January 19, during which the actor-politician provided his initial statements regarding the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

According to officials, the latest round of interrogation aims to seek further clarity on certain aspects of Vijay’s earlier testimony. Investigators are reportedly examining details related to the planning, crowd management arrangements, and sequence of events that led to the deadly stampede during a campaign rally in Karur.

Sources said Vijay had requested that the questioning be conducted in Chennai or that the date be rescheduled to a later time. However, the CBI declined both requests, insisting that he appear at its headquarters in the national capital as part of the standard investigative procedure.

In addition to Vijay, the driver who was reportedly with him during the Karur event has also been summoned for questioning on Sunday.

Officials indicated that both individuals may be questioned together to help investigators cross-verify statements and reconstruct the events that unfolded on the day of the tragedy.

At present, the CBI is focused on collecting evidence and recording witness statements as part of its probe. Officials said the investigation is still in the evidence-gathering stage, and the agency will prepare its charge sheet based on the findings and testimonies obtained during the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the investigation is expected to widen in the coming days. The CBI has also summoned Karur MLA Senthil Kumar for questioning, reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, as part of its efforts to determine the administrative and political circumstances surrounding the rally.

Amid the ongoing investigation, reports suggest that Vijay’s political party, TVK, has launched a campaign titled “Target Karur” aimed at strengthening its support base among the local population in the region.

The Karur stampede, which occurred during a massive political gathering addressed by Vijay, triggered widespread debate about crowd control measures and safety arrangements at large political events.

The CBI probe is expected to determine whether lapses in planning or management contributed to the tragedy.

--IANS

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