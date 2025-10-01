Karur stampede case: Three special TN Police teams formed to arrest TVK's Bussy Anand

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police have stepped up the investigation into the Karur rally tragedy that killed 41 people, including women and children, by forming three special teams to arrest TVK state general secretary N. Anand, also known as Bussy Anand.

The move comes amid mounting pressure to hold top functionaries of the newly formed party accountable for the September 27 disaster.

The fatal incident occurred at Velusamypuram near Karur when thousands of supporters gathered for a campaign rally addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay. A sudden surge and confusion in the tightly packed crowd triggered chaos, leading to a stampede that left 41 dead and over 60 injured.

Initial investigations pointed to inadequate crowd control measures and failure to manage the swelling turnout.

Police have already filed cases against key TVK leaders, including Anand, joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur West district secretary Mathiyazhagan, citing culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges related to endangering public safety.

The Karur West district secretary, Mathiyazhagan, and South City treasurer Pounraj have been arrested and questioned.

A one-member judicial commission led by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan is probing the circumstances that led to the stampede, examining lapses in planning, security, and crowd management.

Based on preliminary findings, the police have intensified efforts to track down Anand and Nirmal Kumar, who have been evading arrest since the case was registered.

According to officials, three dedicated police teams have been deployed in multiple districts to trace the absconding leaders.

Investigators are also scanning digital footprints and monitoring possible hideouts.

Meanwhile, Chennai Police have booked TVK election wing management general secretary Adhav Arjunan for allegedly posting provocative content on social media aimed at creating unrest following the tragedy.

The development underscores the authorities’ intent to curb inflammatory narratives while ensuring accountability.

The Karur stampede -- one of Tamil Nadu’s deadliest political event disasters in recent decades -- has sparked a wider debate about safety standards at mass gatherings and the responsibilities of emerging political movements.

Families of victims have demanded swift action and structural reforms to prevent similar tragedies. The government has assured strict enforcement of event regulations and criminal liability for negligence leading to loss of life.

