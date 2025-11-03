Karur stampede case: CBI summons 306 individuals for questioning

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to 306 individuals for questioning in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred in Karur on September 27, during an event attended by TVK leader and actor Vijay.

The incident, which took place in Veluchamipuram, claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 others injured, sparking widespread public outrage and political scrutiny.

The CBI team, led by officer Praveen Kumar and operating from its temporary camp in Karur, has intensified the probe under the overall supervision of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi and Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) Sonal Mishra and Sumit Saran.

Investigators have been conducting detailed site inspections and interacting with witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

According to officials, the team measured the crowd capacity of the venue to determine whether the organisers had complied with safety norms. They also questioned local traders who run shops near the site to gather eyewitness accounts.

“The investigation focuses on lapses in crowd control, event planning, and the role of officials who granted permission for the gathering,” sources said.

The CBI, according to sources, questioned Karur City Police Inspector Manivannan, who had issued permission for the event. He was interrogated for over two hours regarding the safety arrangements, communication with higher authorities, and coordination with the organisers.

The CBI has now summoned 306 people for questioning, including family members of those killed and injured, as well as members of the TVK’s Thamizhaga Rashtriya Peravai (TRP) who were responsible for mobilising participants.

Officials stated that the testimonies will help identify accountability at various levels, including potential negligence by event organisers or law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the agency has planned to conduct further inquiries at the TVK headquarters located in Panaiyur, Chennai, to verify the chain of command and instructions issued in the run-up to the ill-fated event.

The Karur stampede -- one of the deadliest incidents in Tamil Nadu in recent years -- has raised serious questions about crowd management, safety protocols, and political accountability during large-scale public gatherings.

