Karur stampede: AIADMK, BJP, and Sasikala hail SC’s CBI probe order

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) The AIADMK and the BJP on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the September 27 Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, and its decision to constitute a three-member committee to monitor the investigation’s progress.

In a statement on social media, the AIADMK said it had taken its stand on the principle affirmed by the apex court — that every citizen has the right to a fair and impartial investigation.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done,” the party said.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, in a post on X, said the CBI probe was one of the BJP’s consistent demands.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the DMK government was attempting to fabricate stories to shift the blame and malign opposition parties.

“Soon, the truth will come out, exposing the repulsive political motives behind such acts. Those vile individuals who sacrificed innocent lives for their political vendettas will face punishment without mercy,” he declared.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan also welcomed the verdict, calling it “a slap on the face of the DMK government.”

In his post on X, he accused the DMK of running a “vicious campaign” against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

“This verdict restores public faith that the truth will emerge and justice will be served,” he said.

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan echoed similar sentiments, stating that the court’s decision would help clear the confusion that followed the incident.

“The political functioning after the tragedy created uncertainty in people’s minds. We had sought a CBI probe to ensure that the truth is revealed,” he said in a statement.

Former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala, too, termed the verdict a “resounding slap on the face” of the DMK regime.

“The truth behind the Karur stampede will soon come out, and those responsible will not escape justice,” she said.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day transferred the investigation to the CBI and appointed a committee headed by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to oversee the probe’s progress.

