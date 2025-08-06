Kartavya Bhavan will save Rs 1,500 cr annual rent, work output to rise: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, calling it a major step towards transforming India’s administrative infrastructure into a 21st-century system that is cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally conscious.

Highlighting a significant point, the Prime Minister said that the government has been spending nearly Rs 1,500 crore every year on office rentals for ministries and departments functioning out of scattered buildings across the national capital.

The new integrated administrative complex, he said, will now save public money, increase employee productivity, and enhance administrative efficiency.

"Due to offices being spread across various rented buildings, around 8,000 to 10,000 government employees had to travel daily between ministries. This not only added to traffic congestion and fuel costs but also caused inefficiencies in work. With Kartavya Bhavan and other new buildings coming up around Kartavya Path, this will now change," he said.

PM Modi emphasised that the design and vision behind Kartavya Bhavan is both pro-people and pro-planet.

The building features solar panels on the rooftop, adhering to India's commitment to green infrastructure and sustainability.

“The structure reflects our holistic development vision - it’s not just about buildings but about shaping the future of governance in a Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” he added.

Calling August a "month of revolution," the Prime Minister said the Kartavya Bhavan joins the list of key national infrastructure projects developed in the capital in recent years - including the New Parliament House, Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.

"These are not ordinary buildings; they are temples of governance from where key policies for the nation’s future will be shaped. Kartavya Bhavan is a symbol of our constitutional spirit and democratic values," PM Modi said, invoking the Bhagavad Gita to stress the importance of duty.

He also pointed out that ministries such as the Ministry of Home Affairs were still operating out of century-old buildings with inadequate facilities.

"India of the 21st century cannot operate with this setup. That’s why this transformation is essential," he said.

PM Modi also stated that the last decade has seen a shift towards transparent, citizen-centric governance, with consistent reforms in infrastructure and public service delivery aimed at improving the ease of living and empowering every section of society.

--IANS

sas/dan