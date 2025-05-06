Karnataka: To avenge daughter's murder, man kills jilted lover's father

Mandya (Karnataka), May 6 (IANS) In a shocking incident reported from Mandya district in Karnataka on Tuesday, a man killed the father of his daughter's jilted lover to avenge her murder.

The deceased has been identified as Narasimhe Gowda, a resident of Manikyanahalli village located near Pandavapura in Mandya district. The accused, Venkatesh, is currently absconding.

Venkatesh’s daughter, Deepika, a schoolteacher, was brutally murdered on January 19, 2024, by 21-year-old Nitesh Gowda, the son of the deceased Narasimhe Gowda, after she distanced herself from him.

According to police, Venkatesh had been waiting to take revenge since his daughter’s death. Though his initial intention was to kill Nitesh, he was unable to carry out the plan.

Meanwhile, Nitesh’s sister’s wedding was fixed and scheduled to be held on the upcoming Sunday at the Hindu pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala. This development reportedly further infuriated Venkatesh.

On Tuesday, when Narasimhe Gowda had stepped out of his house and was sitting at a tea stall outside the village, Venkatesh followed him and stabbed him to death. While committing the murder, Venkatesh was reportedly heard telling Gowda: “You got my daughter killed and now you’re celebrating your daughter’s wedding.”

The Melukote Police have registered a case and launched a search for Venkatesh.

The background to the murder traces back to the death of 28-year-old Deepika, a resident of Manikyanahalli in Pandavapura taluk. She was married and had an eight-year-old child.

On January 19, 2024, Deepika went missing after leaving for school. When she didn’t return, her family lodged a complaint with the Melukote Police. Her scooter was later found near the foothills of Melukote. A search was launched, and on January 23, her body was discovered buried in the same area.

Police investigations revealed that Deepika had previously been in a relationship with Nitesh Gowda. Her family had warned her to stay away from him, and she eventually ended the relationship. Unable to accept the rejection, Nitesh lured her to an isolated spot under the pretext of celebrating his birthday. Deepika reportedly brought him a new shirt as a gift.

At the location, Nitesh bludgeoned her face with a stone, killed her, and buried the body before fleeing.

Police say Deepika was fond of making social media reels and was well-known in her area.

