Karnataka Pollution Control Board issues immediate closure orders of Big Boss Kannada studio

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), on Tuesday, issued immediate closure orders for the Big Boss Kannada studio in the backdrop of non-compliance of laws and operating without permissions.

The season 12 of the reality show 'Big Boss' is being hosted by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

The new season was launched recently.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Bengaluru said, "In spite of issuing notices on violations, they have continued them. No one is above the law and action will be initiated as per the provisions of the law."

"Vels Studios and Entertainment was issued notice by Ramanagar Regional officers in March 2024. I have got information that they have not got permissions under the Water and Air Acts, which are required. I have spoken to officers. They have not bothered to obtain permission and not even cared to file an application in this regard," he added.

Minister Khandre also said that inspite of repeated inspections and issuance of notices the activities and amusement park are continued which amounts to violation of the Supreme Court orders.

"It will also amount to violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Hence, closure notice has been issued for no compliance of rules," he underlined.

When asked whether the state government will shut down the reality show 'Big Boss', Khandre said: "The action will be initiated as per the provisions of the law. Everyone will have to respect the law of the land. It is our responsibility to implement the law and we will do it. There is no necessity to think otherwise."

"There is an opportunity to everyone to approach the court, let them (Big Boss makers) file an appeal before the court," he added.

Earlier, a notice was issued to cut the power connection and it is alleged that the power sourced was illegal.

The reality show 'Big Boss' is being held at the 35-acre Jollywood Studios and Adventures run by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited, premises located at Bidadi in Ramanagara district in the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

The KSPCB in its order said that the Managing Director of Bescom to issue necessary direction to the concerned executive engineer and assistant executive engineer for disconnection of power supply until further orders.

The order also said that the closure directions under Sections 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, read with Rule 20 (A) of Karnataka Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1983.

The KSPCB has said that it has issued orders in the backdrop of non-compliance with the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios and Adventures).

