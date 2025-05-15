Karnataka orders FIR against Vijay Shah for controversial comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government has directed the Police Department to register an FIR against Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah in connection with his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

On the matter, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is the daughter-in-law of Belagavi. Her husband hails from Belagavi. I have instructed the Belagavi SP to register an FIR and inform the Central government about taking appropriate action against the minister who made the statement."

Parameshwara said, "The Minister's comment is not just an insult to her - it is an insult to our state and the entire country. No one should harbour such an attitude. It is not justifiable. Against this backdrop, we have given directions to initiate legal action to the concerned."

Minister Shah came under fire for his controversial remarks seemingly aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, sparking outrage across political circles.

Addressing a public gathering in Mhow, BJP Minister Shah, while referring to 'Operation Sindoor', said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir -- a comment widely perceived as targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who belongs to the Muslim community.

The Supreme Court has also questioned Minister Shah over controversial remarks.

On Minister Shah's controversial statement on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "The BJP does not take suggestions from anti-national parties. If resignations are demanded over every statement, then, except senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P. Chidambaram, none in the grand old party would be left."

"We would first have to ask Rahul Gandhi to resign. Regarding Vijay Shah's remarks, he has already apologised twice, and the party has not yet pardoned him. You wait and see," MP Agarwal said.

He also stated, "I am pained that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeps making statements against Hindus and the nation, and is also framing policies accordingly. I am, however, pleased that Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar does not appear to support such views and seems to stand with the Indian armed forces."

--IANS

mka/svn