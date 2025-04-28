Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy criticizes BJP's silence on central government's dress code policy

Bengaluru (Karnatka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Karnatka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday strongly criticised the BJP's inaction regarding the Central Government's railway dress code policy, which prohibits wearing religious symbols like Janiwar, Mangalya, and other ornaments during exams, said in a press statement.

Reddy questioned whether BJP leaders would condemn the Prime Minister's government over the issue, which the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has already condemned.

He also emphasised that the Congress government under Siddaramaiah had no such policies, and criticised the BJP for politicising religious issues.

Reddy further reminded that he had previously written to the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka regarding a similar incident where invigilators removed Janiwar from a student during the CET exam. He clarified that the Congress government had no role in implementing these central rules, which applied nationwide. He noted that BJP leaders had politicised the issue by falsely accusing the Siddaramaiah government of being anti-Hindu.

According to Reddy, the BJP's strategy was to spread misinformation and stir up unnecessary political controversies.

The minister criticised the BJP's tendency to blame the Congress whenever issues related to religion and dress codes arose. He also expressed frustration with the BJP's hypocrisy, highlighting how the central government, under Modi's leadership, had issued a directive prohibiting the display of religious symbols during railway exams.

As per the statement, Reddy argued that the BJP's consistent attacks on Congress for alleged disrespect towards women were contradicted by their support for policies that undermine the rights of women, such as the dress code issue.

Reddy's statement reflects a growing political rift between the BJP and Congress, with the former accused of using religion as a tool for political gain, while the latter attempts to defend its stance on maintaining the dignity and freedom of individuals in Karnataka. According to Reddy, the public is beginning to see through the BJP's political games and false propaganda. (ANI)

