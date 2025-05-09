Karnataka: Medical student booked for 'pro-Pakistan' post on social media

Vijayapura, May 9 (IANS) A medical college student was booked in Karnataka for posting a "pro-Pakistan" message on social media, amid rising tensions between India and the neighbouring country, police said on Friday.

Following widespread outrage from Hindu organisations, police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 152 (actions endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity) and 197(3)(5) (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said they traced the accused's presence to Mumbai and would initiate legal proceedings against her.

Police Sub-Inspector Vinod Doddamani of Vijayapura Rural Police Station registered a suo motu case after the student's social media post went viral and sparked strong protests from Hindu activist groups.

According to police, the accused, identified as Tasaud Farooqui Sheik, a student at Al-Ameen Medical College in Vijayapura, had posted a message on social media stating: "To my Pakistani friends, people of IOJK, AJK, avoid going near military or government installations. If you are living close to the 200-kilometre border radius, please move inland. May Allah protect us all from India. Ameen."

She also posted the Pakistani flag at the end of her message and reportedly shared similar content on her WhatsApp status, which further triggered backlash.

The police said that after the FIR was filed, the accused issued an apology to the Indian public, expressing regret for her actions.

In her message, she wrote: "My post on Instagram has caused pain to many people. I sincerely apologise to everyone who has been hurt by my comments. I am an Indian and I love my country. This is my motherland. I was born in India, and making such comments was an act of foolishness. I once again apologise to the people. I will never repeat this mistake."

She concluded her apology by posting "Jai Hind."

The police have taken up further investigation.

--IANS

mka/svn