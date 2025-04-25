Karnataka LoP files NHRC complaint over alleged religious rights violation during CET

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka on Friday said that he has filed a formal complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging infringement of religious freedoms during the recent Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted across the State.

In his post on X, Ashoka claimed that several students were forced to remove sacred religious symbols such as the Janivara (Yagnopavita) and Shivadara at various examination centres during the CET.

He stated, "On 23rd April, I have filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission about the incidents of infringement of personal beliefs by Government of Karnataka in which students were compelled to remove their scared religious symbols such as Janivara (Yagnopavita), Shivadara etc during the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination at several centres across the State."

He urged the Commission to take immediate and appropriate action to protect the rights and dignity of the affected students.

"I have appealed to the Commision to take prompt and appropriate action to safeguard the rights and dignity of citizens, especially the youth, whose future should not be jeopardised by such unlawful and discriminatory practices.", he stated.

On Saturday, a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, alleged that his entry was denied at the Karnataka Common Entrance Test exam centre on April 17 at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar because he was wearing the sacred thread (Janeu).

Speaking to ANI, Kulkarni said that he urged the Karnataka government to conduct a re-examination."I had my Mathematics CET exam on 17th April. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my Janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it, only then would they allow me to appear for the exam. For 45 minutes, I kept requesting them, but finally I had to come back home...I demand that the government conduct a re-examination or provide me a seat in the government college," Kulkarni said.

Neeta Kulkarni, mother of Suchivrat Kulkarni, said that the authority at the exam centre asked his son to cut the sacred thread (Janeu). "On 17th April, my son went for his exam, but there he was asked to cut the Janeu and remove it. My son said this is a sacred thread and I can't cut it. They told him if you don't remove the Janeu, we will not allow you to enter...He was not allowed to appear for his exam, and my son came back home," she said.

She further demanded that the Karnataka government conduct a re-examination for his son."I want the Government to either conduct a re-exam for my son or he should be admitted to a good college, and the fees should be taken care of by the Government or Sai Spoorthi PU College," she added.

Reacting to the matter, Gurudatta Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga, stated that an investigation has been initiated and an FIR has been registered.

"As you must be aware, three days ago, an incident was reported in Shivamogga. Basically, two of the students were stopped while entering the exam hall, citing that they were wearing a holy thread. We have inspected the matter in detail and collected all the CCTV footage. We have also heard student concerns and spoken to officers in the place. After this, we found out that two of the Home Guards who were looking after the security before entering the exam hall showed a lack of knowledge and made mistakes on their part. The security personnel have been insensitive to religious sentiments. On that ground, we have suspended two of the home guards, and an inquiry has been initiated against them. In this regard, FIR has also been registered. If any other person is found involved, we will take action," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on April 19 condemned the incident of removing the sacred thread (Janeu) from the student at the Karnataka CET exam centre.

"Yesterday, there was a Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka. You can see the attitude of the pseudo-secular government in Karnataka. They asked some of the students to remove 'Janeu'...Some of the institutions have asked to remove that. And in one place, it is alleged that it was cut. It is very highly condemnable," Joshi had said while addressing reporters in Dharwad on April 19.

"The concerned authority has expressed regret and apologised. But what is the solution for the person who was not allowed to write the exam?... You have to find a solution," he added.

The BJP leader Keshav Prasad urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take strict action against the authorities.

"Nobody has the right to ask him to remove that, it is a religious belief and is faith, and it has to be respected. So this government, especially the Congress government, after coming to power, has given the power to the authorities to do all things, because of all this, he lost the writing examination. I urge Karnataka CM to take strict action on the authorities," he said.

Following the alleged incident, Karnataka Minister Dr MC Sudhakar called the 'Janeu' removal at CET centres "unfortunate" and assured that action would be taken.

"This incident is very unfortunate, which has happened not only in Shivamogga but also in Bidar. Everywhere it went on very smoothly except for two centres. The people who were checking or frisking for any gadgets, or even for whatever protocols were followed, were never given directions to check or remove it. This was not mentioned to be checked or removed to write the exam. We respect all the religions, their faith and deeds... We are not going to accept this, and we are going to take action," Sudhakar said. (ANI)

