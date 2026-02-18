Karnataka leadership row: Siddaramaiah will clarify at right time, says Shivakumar loyalist MLA

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Amid persistent speculation over a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress, party MLA H.D. Ranganath, considered close to Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, on Wednesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would clarify the issue at an appropriate time and would not go back on his word.

Responding in Bengaluru to Shivakumar’s recent statement that Siddaramaiah would address the people of the state on the leadership question at the right time, Ranganath said the Chief Minister has a long record of standing by his commitments.

“Our Chief Minister, in the past 50 to 60 years of political history, has not gone back on his words. If there is any power-sharing agreement, he will convey it to the people of the state. Party workers are expecting clarity, and the people are also awaiting a response,” he said.

Ranganath added that in the coming days, Siddaramaiah would hold discussions with the party high command and respond to all questions regarding the leadership issue. “We believe he will not go back on any promise. At the appropriate time, he himself will answer the people of the state. If there is any pact regarding power sharing, he will clarify it. In this background, we are maintaining restraint,” he said.

Reacting to a recent remark by Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who reportedly indirectly compared MLAs loyal to Shivakumar to “tails of dogs,” Ranganath said such comments were unexpected from a senior leader. He said the minister’s stature demanded dignified language and that the media should seek clarification from Mahadevappa himself regarding the comparison.

Ranganath sarcastically pointed out that the Congress had won 80 seats in 2018 and said Mahadevappa had played a significant role in the party’s victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. “If he is confident of leading the party to victory again, we are ready to stand behind him,” he said.

On the recent foreign trips undertaken by some Congress legislators, Ranganath said there was nothing unusual about such visits. “Politics will continue at all times. The Chief Minister is engaged in budget preparations. Some MLAs may want to learn from foreign countries, and there is nothing wrong with going on a foreign trip. No one invited me to join them,” he said.

He reiterated that any final decision on the leadership question would rest with the party’s central leadership. “In our party, the high command takes the decision, and we will abide by it,” he said.

The Karnataka Congress crisis over the leadership tussle deepened after Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated that a decision has already been taken and that CM Siddaramaiah will convey it at an appropriate time. The remarks made on Tuesday are likely to create ripples within the ruling Congress party in the state.

Shivakumar had said, “Regarding the matter of leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have discussed it. You will get an answer at an appropriate time regarding the leadership decision.”

