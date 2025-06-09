Karnataka Home Minister meets Union Minister Somanna, discusses pending projects

Bengaluru, June 9 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara met the Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, on Monday and discussed several projects pending with the Central government.

Speaking to reporters at his home office here, Parameshwara, who is the Tumakuru district in charge Minister, stated that during the meeting he had emphasised the construction of a welcome arch on the National Highway in Tumakuru and submitted a request.

Since Tumakuru city is located next to the National Highway, travellers often don't realise its presence, he said, adding that constructing a welcome arch would make it noticeable.

He informed that they had secured Rs 5 crore from Smart City funds for the construction of a welcome arch on the National Highway in Tumakuru. However, the local director of the National Highway had informed them that it was not possible without Central government approval.

Parameshwara added that since Union Minister Somanna is their local MP, he has requested him to convey the appeal to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and help obtain the necessary approval. If approval is granted, they will construct a welcome arch at the entrance of Tumakuru.

He mentioned that many central schemes are needed for their district. Numerous drinking water projects fall under the purview of the Central government, and he discussed these with the Union Minister.

Regarding the Tumakuru Metro project, Parameshwara stated that Somanna has already given a positive reply in this regard. Parameshwara maintained that he would discuss it after seeing the state government's decisions. Somanna has stated that a Metro is essential for Tumakuru. He also expressed hope for the suburban rail project, adding that it wouldn't be wrong if both projects were implemented.

"Tumakuru is growing very rapidly. It has developed an industrial hub spanning 20,000 acres. Many people are requesting an expansion of Tumakuru. An assessment is underway regarding this. Tumakuru is 70 kilometres from Bengaluru. Including it within the Greater Bengaluru area would be beneficial for development. He stated that they would also submit a proposal in this regard," Parameshwara stated.

Regarding the controversial Hemavathi Canal issue, Parameshwara stated that he has advised against protests and that a meeting has been requested. He would speak with the Irrigation Minister about this and then decide on convening a meeting.

--IANS

mka/vd