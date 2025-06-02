Karnataka HC grants relief to RSS leader, directs state govt not to initiate forceful action

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and directed the state government not to initiate any forceful action such as arrest, among others.

The Karnataka Police have booked an FIR against Bhat for delivering a provocative speech.

The bench headed by Justice Krishnakumar issued the order on Monday and adjourned the matter till June 10.

RSS leader Bhat has filed a petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him, claiming that the FIR has been filed several days after the speech was delivered, with malicious intent.

The court asked the petitioner to cooperate with the investigation and told the prosecution that without the consent of the court, the charge sheet cannot be submitted in the case.

Bantwal Rural police have registered an FIR under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act against RSS leader Bhat for allegedly delivering hate speech at a programme organised in the memory of slain Hindu activist and a rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police have issued an externment notice for popular BJP leader Arun Kumar Puttila to appear before them on June 6.

The notice says that Puttila is directed to appear for the investigation in connection with externing him from the Mangaluru district to Shahabad police station limits in Kalaburagi district.

The notice does not mention any specific reason and it is said that the notice has been issued under Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act.

In the backdrop of the series of murders in Mangaluru region, the state government and the police have begun the crackdown on Hindu activists in the region.

The Kadaba police have booked an FIR against 14 Hindu activists for staging a protest, questioning the police action of visiting the latter's residences during late night.

A five-member delegation of MLAs from Udupi, the neighbouring district of Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka, led by the State BJP General Secretary and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, and including Udupi MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna, Kaup MLA Suresh Shetty Gurme, and Kundapura MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi, met Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar on Monday.

They expressed serious concern regarding the law and order situation in the district and discussed the ongoing developments.

During the meeting, the MLAs voiced their strong dissatisfaction with the district administration's actions concerning law enforcement.

The MLAs condemned certain "one-sided" actions by the police in the district, specifically criticising the police for arresting Hindu leaders by visiting their homes late at night.

They brought to the Udupi SP's attention that "such attacks and arrests targeting Hindu leaders are becoming one-sided and have the potential to incite unrest in society".

They also asserted that "this targeting of Hindus is unlawful" and demanded an immediate halt to such "illegal and forced actions".

The delegation also drew attention to the continuous illegal activities in the district, including Matka (gambling), Jugari, and other illicit operations.

They urged the SP to take necessary action against the rampant Matka dens, Jugari, and other serious illegal activities.

The MLAs cautioned the SP Shankar that maintaining peace, tranquility and social harmony in the district is paramount, and that actions against a specific community could lead to unrest in society.

They advised that if the "police act partially, it will erode public trust".

They emphasised the need for police to act with integrity to provide equal justice to all communities.

The delegation warned officials that if the targeting of one community continues, they would be compelled to launch intense protests.

The team of MLAs discussed various issues related to the district's law and order with the Superintendent of Police and demanded appropriate action.

