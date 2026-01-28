Karnataka govt tapping phones in Raj Bhavan; hand over case to CBI: LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, R. Ashoka, alleged on Wednesday that the Congress-led state government is tapping the phones at Raj Bhavan, a fact that has become evident from the statements made by state Ministers, and demanded that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking in the state Assembly, BJP leader Ashoka said the State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil had stated that phone calls come to Raj Bhavan from Delhi and that the Governor acts accordingly.

"This clearly indicates that phones at Raj Bhavan are being tapped. Otherwise, how would state Ministers know about these calls?" he asked.

BJP leader Ashoka also said that Minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that calls are being made to Raj Bhavan from the RSS office.

"That means even the RSS office phones are being tapped. Is this a phone-tapping government? Are our (State BJP unit's) phones also being tapped?" he asked.

Recalling the past, BJP leader Ashoka said the Ramakrishna Hegde-led government had fallen due to a phone-tapping controversy.

"This (Congress-led state) government, too, will fall because of phone tapping. The state government must give a clear explanation," he demanded.

He also said the State Law Minister himself had taken oath in the presence of the Governor and was now speaking against him.

"Ministers should have protected confidentiality. The very presence of such a person as the state's Law Minister is an insult to this House," BJP leader Ashoka said.

Referring to a previous incident, the Opposition leader said an unidentified person had entered and sat inside the House, and the Law Minister remained silent despite witnessing it.

"No action was taken. Can anyone enter the House at will?" he asked.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly House, BJP leader Ashoka said the state's Law Minister H.K.Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge had indirectly admitted to phone tapping.

"Phone tapping is a crime. After taking oath under the Constitution, if Ministers indulge in phone tapping, it amounts to an insult to the Constitution," he added.

He alleged that the state Law Minister had committed an unpardonable offence and must apologise.

BJP leader Ashoka reiterated the demand for a CBI probe, saying that the state government seems to have access to all information about what is happening inside the Raj Bhavan.

He also demanded that the state government release the list of Union leaders and RSS leaders who had allegedly called the Raj Bhavan.

