Karnataka govt set to impose taxes after bypolls, claims BJP

Chitradurga (Karnataka), March 31 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, alleged on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is all set to impose taxes after the bypolls.

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He said that if voters teach a lesson to the ruling party in the state, it may hesitate to hike taxes.

He made the statement while speaking to the media in Chitradurga on Tuesday.

Responding to allegations by the Congress about price rises under the BJP-led Central government, LoP Ashoka said that the Centre had reduced diesel prices and that ghee prices had also come down.

LoP Ashoka alleged that while the Centre reduces prices, the Karnataka government hikes them. “You can see for yourself—once the bypolls are over, the state government is all set to impose all kinds of taxes on the people,” he claimed.

He further alleged that the state government imposes additional taxes on petrol, diesel and other commodities. “They will continue this trend and make people suffer. If voters teach them a lesson in the bypolls, they may hesitate to impose taxes later,” he said.

Ashoka also said he was releasing the BJP manifesto for the Davanagere constituency. He alleged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka is mired in misgovernance and corruption, and facing allegations of a 60 per cent commission. “There is no talk of development,” he said.

Criticising the Chief Minister, Ashoka referred to Siddaramaiah as “Saladaramaiah” (loan seeker). He claimed that the government has taken a loan of Rs 1.32 lakh crore this year alone and over Rs 4 lakh crore during its tenure, adding that every person in Karnataka is burdened with a debt of Rs 80,000.

Ashoka alleged that Rs 5,000 crore under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has not been released and Rs 750 crore under the Anna Bhagya scheme remains pending. He also alleged that contractors have not been paid, and said these issues would be reflected in the election results.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

“The people will try to overthrow this government, and it will reflect in the bypoll results. They will vote for the BJP and for development,” he said.

Commenting on the IPL ticket row, Ashoka said it is better for legislators to purchase tickets instead of seeking them for free. “I have stated in the Vidhana Soudha that tickets should not be given free of cost. Instead, they should be provided to cricket clubs in constituencies,” he said.

--IANS

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