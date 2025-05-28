Karnataka govt organises ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ in honour of armed forces

Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) The Karnataka government organised a special event, ‘Jai Hind Sabha’, in honour of the Indian armed forces and facilitated retired military personnel in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The programme was held at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, and it was given the tagline, 'Jai Hind Jai Sena’.

During the event, senior officers who served in the Indian Army and ex-servicemen were felicitated. The families of brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation were also honoured.

Among those felicitated were the family members of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Ashoka Chakra awardee), Colonel Jojan Thomas (Ashoka Chakra awardee), Major M.C. Muthanna (Shaurya Chakra awardee), Major Ganesh Maddappa (Shaurya Chakra awardee), Captain M.V. Panjal (Shaurya Chakra awardee), Major Mohan Gangadharan (Shaurya Chakra awardee), Major Shafiq Mohammad Khan, and Colonel Ramamurthy (Sena Medal awardee).

More than a thousand senior army officers and ex-servicemen participated in the event. The Karnataka government had issued directions to organise such events across the country to salute the selfless service of Indian soldiers and stand in solidarity with them.

Addressing the "Jai Hind Sabha" programme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that soldiers, farmers, doctors, and teachers are as revered and memorable as one's own parents.

He praised the legacy of Indian soldiers. "Soldiers dedicate themselves to national defence with a spirit of sacrifice. The responsibility of protecting the country does not lie with the army alone, but with all 1.4 billion Indians," he said.

He emphasised that India has never compromised on the principle of protecting the righteous and eliminating evil, and it never will.

"This is the commitment of every Indian," Siddaramaiah underlined.

The Chief Minister made a significant declaration that no excise duty will be levied on army canteens by the state. He also assured that all necessary steps would be taken for the welfare of retired soldiers.

Speaking after felicitating senior army officers, ex-servicemen, and the families of martyred soldiers, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said, “To support all ex-servicemen in the state, the government is considering the establishment of a separate corporation. This proposal will be discussed in the state cabinet meeting before a decision is made.”

“We are thinking of forming this corporation based on the suggestion of Mallikarjun, President of the Congress Party’s Sainik Cell. We are committed to the welfare of soldiers who have served our nation,” Shivakumar stated.

“It is a matter of pride to be part of such a significant event. On behalf of the Congress party and the nation, I extend my gratitude to all of you who have served our country with strength and dedication. The Congress party has always stood by the nation and our armed forces. This programme is a testimony to the fact that your sacrifices will always be remembered,” he added.

