Karnataka govt aims for zero AIDS cases by 2030

Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 1 (IANS) The Karnataka government has announced that it aims to bring AIDS transmission down to zero in the state by 2030.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao announced while speaking at the ‘World AIDS Day’ programme held at the J.K. Auditorium in Mysuru city.

"From 2004 to 2025, more than one lakh people have lost their lives to AIDS in Karnataka state. In the earlier days, due to a lack of awareness about AIDS, society faced many issues. By creating awareness among people, the Health department has worked to instil confidence in those living with HIV," Minister Rao stated.

"With proper treatment, individuals with AIDS can live like anyone else. The government provides free psychological support, free treatment, and free medicines," the Minister said.

He further said, “Recently, the rise in cases among men who have sex with men is causing concern."

“They connect with partners through various apps and through friends in hostels. There is a need to put in more effort to prevent this. Since this is not illegal, the only way to address it is through awareness. With the cooperation of the government, parents, teachers, society, and the media, greater awareness must be created," Minister Rao said.

“Karnataka is among the states with a higher number of HIV-positive individuals. However, because our healthcare system is strong, the situation has not worsened," he underlined.

Officials, along with NGOs, have implemented several programmes—raising awareness among the public, ensuring that affected individuals do not face stigma in society, and conducting follow-up to ensure they receive proper treatment,” he said.

Minister Rao stated, “To raise public awareness about AIDS, to reassure those affected that we stand with them, and to pay tribute to those who have died from AIDS, the Health Department conducts observances in one district each year."

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao encouraged and reassured a young woman from Tumakuru, who is living with HIV.

--IANS

mka/uk