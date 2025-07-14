Karnataka: Gadkari dedicates Sigandur bridge to nation

Shivamogga (Karnataka), July 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, along with Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, dedicated the Sigandur project to the nation on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP B. Y. Raghavendra stated, "This is the country’s second-largest connectivity bridge, connecting Ambaragodlu - Kalasavalli - Sigandur - Kollur (locally known as the 'Holebagilu’ bridge).

The bridge built across the ‘Sharavati River’ is a crown jewel in the Malenadu capital of Karnataka. This historic cable-supported bridge measuring 2.25 km in length has been constructed with state-of-the-art technology, funded by approximately Rs 423 crore, he stated.

"Today, the historic project has been dedicated to the nation. This marks a permanent liberation after six decades of continuous struggle by the affected flood victims," he stated.

Responding to the cries of the people from the flood-affected region for over six decades, the central government released around Rs 423 crore in funding, making this a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

MP Raghavendra further stated that this historic event is a result of the determination of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the selfless love and blessings of all. Malenadu stands witness to this, he added.

This also sends a message to the nation that the central government is a responsive administration that immediately answers the calls of the people it governs, Raghavendra stated.

Furthermore, it continues the tradition of completing projects within the stipulated time and inaugurating them within its tenure, thereby making history, he said.

This bridge will not only resolve the longstanding problems of the flood-affected people of Sharavathi’s hinterland but also help to foster stronger ties between the Malenadu and coastal districts. Additionally, it will strengthen economic activities, tourism, and the confluence of diverse cultures between the two districts, heralding the beginning of a new era, Raghavendra stated.

This is a historic occasion, which is to be inscribed in golden letters, said MP Raghavendra. He remembered and expressed heartfelt thanks to Prasanna Kerekarai and hundreds of other fighters who have struggled for decades for this cause.

The inauguration of the 2.12-kilometre-long Sigandur Bridge, built at a cost of Rs 473 crore, has run into controversy after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that protocol was not followed and announced that no local Ministers or MLAs from the state government would attend the event.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah stated that it was the Centre that had initiated the conflict.

Responding to the objections raised by Siddaramaiah over being neglected by the Centre in the invitation to the inauguration of the Sigandur cable bridge project, the Centre has clarified that the Chief Minister was invited to the event on June 11 and was also requested to preside over the programme.

Karnataka BJP has slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s absence from the Sigandur Bridge inauguration event as ‘pettiness’. The party further asked, "Does it burn that BJP achieved what Congress couldn't in 60 years?’.

