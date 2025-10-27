Karnataka Forest Minister gheraoed in Mysuru over tiger attack death

Mysuru, Oct 27 (IANS) The family members and villagers gheraoed Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre in Mysuru on Monday, when he visited the mortuary to pay his condolences over the death of a farmer killed in a tiger attack. The family and villagers expressed their anger and questioned the minister over the failure of authorities that led to the tragedy.

The deceased, 54-year-old Rajashekara, was killed in a tiger attack on Sunday while herding cattle near Mulluru village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district. Villagers alleged that although forest officials had tracked the tiger’s movement, they failed to install a cage, resulting in the farmer’s death.

This is the second incident of a tiger attack claiming a farmer’s life in Mysuru district within 15 days. The villagers were also enraged that even though Minister Khandre was attending an event nearby, he did not visit the spot or meet the victim’s family on Sunday.

Shivananda, the son of the deceased Rajashekara, said: “Minister Khandre was attending an event just 12 kilometres away from where the incident occurred. We called him, but he chose not to visit. The attack happened at 11 am, and the police and forest officials arrived only at 4 pm. Without informing the family, they took the body to Mysuru for the minister’s convenience, which was unnecessary.”

Farmer activists alleged that authorities have failed to respond adequately to the recurring tiger attacks and warned that they may have to file cases against officials. “This is the second death in just 15 days, and it is unfortunate that Minister Khandre, despite being nearby, did not visit the victim’s family,” they said.

Responding to the outrage, Minister Khandre said, “We have received information about the incident. Disciplinary action will be taken against officials responsible for lapses or negligence, including forest department officers.”

When asked why he did not visit the site despite being in the vicinity, the minister explained, “I received the information only after the event, when I was scheduled to travel to another location. Local MLA Anil Chikkamadu informed me that he would visit the spot, and he did so. When the victim’s family spoke to me over the phone, I assured them that I would visit later.”

“This is a tragic incident. The government stands with the grieving family and strongly condemns the tragedy. Such incidents must not recur. I have called for a meeting in Bandipur to discuss precautionary measures in detail and to prevent such incidents in the future,” the minister said.

Explaining the broader issue, he added, “The victim was attacked by a tiger while grazing cattle in the forest. Man-animal conflict is not new; it has existed for hundreds of years. We must create a conducive environment where humans and wildlife can coexist. Over the years, forest areas have been encroached upon, and the population of wild animals has increased.”

“The family will be given compensation, and I will try to secure additional financial aid for them. Illegal resorts operating in forest areas will also be removed,” Khandre stated.

—IANS

mka/pgh