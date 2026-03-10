Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar slams Centre over gas cylinder shortage, Union Minister cites global conflicts

Bengaluru/New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised the Central government over the shortage of cooking gas cylinders, alleging that it has remained silent despite the issue affecting several sectors across the country.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said the shortage was linked to global geopolitical tensions and India’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

Interacting with reporters near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the shortage of gas cylinders has pushed the hotel industry to the brink of closure. "Gas cylinders are not being supplied properly, and the hotel industry has reached a stage where it may have to shut down. A serious problem has emerged in the country, yet the Central government is not speaking about it," he said.

He further alleged that the country’s foreign policy has failed and that the government must clearly state its position on the issue.

"Members of Parliament should also speak about this matter. The Karnataka Hotel Association has decided to close hotels because of the shortage. This will also impact hospitals. The government must step in and resolve the problem," he said.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, also criticised the Centre for not making alternative arrangements to address the shortage. "The government should ensure that there is no inconvenience to households and businesses by putting in place suitable alternative arrangements. However, no proper steps have been taken in the last 15 days," he said.

Responding to a question about completing six years as the state Congress President, Shivakumar said he was grateful to veteran party leader Sonia Gandhi for appointing him to the post. "Sonia Gandhi selected me for the position, and I thank her for the opportunity. As the Assembly session is currently underway, we postponed holding a major celebration. Instead, a dinner has been arranged for all MLAs," he said.

Asked about demands from some quarters that he should become the Chief Minister, Shivakumar declined to comment. "I will not speak about it. I am discharging the responsibility and duty given to me by the party," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking in New Delhi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje attributed the shortage of petroleum products to global geopolitical conflicts and India’s reliance on imports.

She said India does not have “Aatmanirbharta” in naturally occurring petroleum resources and that around 80 to 90 per cent of the country’s gas and petroleum requirements are imported from the Middle East.

Karandlaje noted that ongoing conflicts in the region have disrupted supplies to several countries. "Due to the war taking place in that region, many countries are facing shortages of petroleum products. As a result, the arrival of petroleum products at our ports has reduced," she said.

