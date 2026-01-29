Karnataka Congress tussle: 'All is well with CM', says Minister George amid rumours of his resignation

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Clarifying rumours that claimed Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George has resigned due to alleged interference by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the Minister stated that all was well with the Chief Minister and that there was no question of resigning.

Minister George clarified on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday. The issue was raised by senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar after the Question Hour.

State BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar said, “There are rumours that Minister George has tendered his resignation because of interference by Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This is the Assembly session, and he should issue a clarification in this regard.”

Responding to the allegation, Minister George said, “The BJP leader claims that he has come to know about this through the media. Have I made any statement in this regard? There is no question of tendering my resignation.”

"There is no such situation. We have complete faith in our Chief Minister. Just yesterday, we together attended the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. This news is far from the truth. I want to say this about these television channels — earlier, the news was telecast three times a day, in the morning, afternoon and night. They want breaking news every hour now, and they are creating news,” he added.

“I have not tendered my resignation as projected by the media. The question does not arise. We extend our full support to the Chief Minister,” Minister George stated.

The sources stated that about a week ago, Minister George, who had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his Kaveri residence, had expressed his displeasure over the direction to initiate disciplinary action against senior IAS officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The Minister reportedly stated that if any action was taken against Pankaj Kumar, who is currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), he himself would resign. As soon as George spoke about resignation, the Chief Minister is said to have pacified him and sent him back.

Sources claim that several complaints had been received against Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who holds the dual charge of KPTCL Managing Director and Principal Secretary (e-Governance) to the Karnataka government. In this context, the Chief Minister’s Office had invited him for a meeting to seek an explanation.

However, despite official communication from the CMO, Pankaj Kumar Pandey allegedly ignored the summons and did not meet the Chief Minister.

Taking serious note of the senior officer’s conduct, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh issued a show-cause notice to Pankaj Kumar Pandey. A strict directive was issued stating that a written explanation must be submitted on the very same day the notice was served.

Sources stated that Minister George was unhappy with the government issuing this notice and for not bringing the matter to his knowledge and acting unilaterally.

Sources revealed that all this happened at the behest of Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

