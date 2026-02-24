Karnataka Congress crisis: Ministers and MLAs should be controlled by CM, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Responding to questions about controversial statements made by ministers and MLAs on leadership, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said it is the Chief Minister’s responsibility to control ministers and legislators.

Speaking to reporters near his official residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar responded to questions about the ongoing political discussions regarding a possible leadership change and the Dalit Chief Minister issue.

“It is the Chief Minister’s responsibility to control ministers and MLAs. As party president, I am informing the high command about party-related matters,” he said.

Shivakumar said he regularly discusses party matters with senior Congress leader, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, a staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah.

“Jarkiholi is a senior leader and has worked with me as working president. We speak once a week. We are like-minded individuals, and he is deeply concerned about the party. We are preparing plans to bring our government back to power,” he said.

Answering a question on Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa's vehement demand of Dalit CM, in case CM Siddaramaiah steps down, Shivakumar sarcastically stated Minister Mahadevappa may have information about a possible change in the Chief Minister’s post, which is why he raised the issue of appointing a Dalit Chief Minister.

“I have seen Mahadevappa’s statement. Apart from that, there is no other discussion. Since he is also part of our high command, he may have information about a change in the Chief Minister’s post. However, I do not have any information about it,” he said.

When asked whether the party high command had summoned him and the Chief Minister to Delhi, Shivakumar said, “I have not received any call. I have to visit Delhi regarding matters related to my department. Funds of Rs 1 lakh crore are being allocated for urban development schemes, and there are concerns that major cities may not receive adequate support. I will discuss this with officials and ask them to prepare proposals for the development of tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

Commenting on reports that some MLAs had written to the high command seeking ministerial positions for new legislators, Shivakumar said he supports the inclusion of new faces in the Cabinet.

“I read about the letter in newspapers, but I have not received it. Everyone has aspirations to become a minister. Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister without being an MLA initially. There is nothing wrong to aspire. I, too, became a minister when I was a first-time MLA. A new generation must grow. How long can we remain in positions? I have been a minister for 36 years. New generation and new ideas must come. The party will decide on this,” he said.

When asked whether new legislators would be inducted into the Cabinet, Shivakumar clarified that the decision rests with the Chief Minister.

“I have not said I will form the Cabinet. The Chief Minister has said he will expand the Cabinet. When such discussions happen, some people write letters, visit Delhi, and express their aspirations. It is natural for them to have such expectations,” he said.

Shivakumar said the state government is spending Rs 5,065 crore on road development in Bengaluru, with Rs 2,000 crore allocated by the Chief Minister. He added that 75 per cent of the work has been completed and directed officials to complete all projects by April-end without compromising quality.

He also said that 10 lakh e-Khata documents will be distributed, and welfare schemes will be implemented to support 30,000 registered street vendors by providing vehicles to support their livelihoods.

Responding to BJP protests over vacant government posts, Shivakumar said recruitment would be conducted soon.

“They are questioning us now, but why did they not do it earlier? We will soon fill vacant posts. We have introduced the Yuva Nidhi scheme to support unemployed youth. Some delays have occurred due to internal reservations and other issues,” he said.

On expectations from the upcoming state budget, Shivakumar said the budget process must remain confidential.

“Neither the Chief Minister nor ministers can reveal budget details in advance. Confidentiality is essential. The cabinet will approve the budget before it is presented. There are many challenges facing the state, and the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget accordingly,” he said.

Shivakumar also clarified that he had no additional information regarding the statement by Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi that internal party issues were being resolved.

