Karnataka Cong crisis: No interference by CM's son Yathindra in administration, says Shivakumar

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jan 30 (IANS) Responding to the rumours of interference of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah in the governance, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar clarified that there is no interference by Yathindra in administration.

He was speaking to the media at the Shivamogga Circuit House on Thursday.

Asked about BJP MLA Sunil Kumar’s allegation that Energy Minister K.J. George was planning to resign because of interference by CM's son Yathindra, Shivakumar said, “I have no information about this. Minister George is a very senior minister and is working with self-respect. I do not see any problem. I came to know about this only through the media. Opposition leaders keep saying something or the other. Everything they say cannot be taken as the truth.”

On allegations of interference by Yathindra Siddaramaiah, he said, “When party workers submit representations, they sometimes call officials and request action. What is wrong in asking for something that benefits workers? I receive representations related to all departments and speak to all departments. There should be no interference in administration. I have not seen him interfere in administrative matters.”

Responding to rumours regarding his son's interference resulting in the tendering of resignation of Minister George, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that Minister George had not resigned.

Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna said, “Minister George and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are working closely together. Minister George is a strength to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The reports in this regard are false. The senior IAS officer did not attend the meeting convened by the Chief Minister. The Chief Secretary sought an explanation from him, and he has submitted his reply. The officer has stated that he was attending an official programme and that he did not intend to ignore the Chief Minister’s meeting.”

Minister George clarified, “Is it so easy for a minister to tender a resignation? There is no interference by Yathindra Siddaramaiah in my department. He is a good person and a young leader.”

Former minister and senior BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya alleged that Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, was interfering in all departments. “No one is able to speak about this. An audio conversation related to this had gone viral earlier. Ministers are fed up. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is asked to resign, a conspiracy is being hatched to make his son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the Deputy Chief Minister. The entire government is being controlled by Yathindra Siddaramaiah,” he claimed.

Earlier, clarifying rumours that claimed Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George had resigned due to alleged interference by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the Minister stated that all was well with the Chief Minister and that there was no question of resigning.

Minister George clarified on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday. The issue was raised by senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar after the Question Hour.

Meanwhile, asked about the postponement of the Apex Bank elections, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said, “The Apex Bank election has not been postponed; no one has filed nominations. The party will decide.”

Reacting to allegations that Rs 400 crore had gone missing in Belagavi and that it was Congress money, Shivakumar said, “The opposition has the CBI in its hands; let them get it investigated. We do not know whose money it is. Let an investigation be conducted. Making baseless allegations will only invite ridicule.”

On local body elections, Shivakumar said, “We will conduct local body elections. There is a court hearing tomorrow or the day after regarding the reservation for these elections. We have asked panchayat leaders to prepare. The State Election Commission is also preparing and has decided to use ballot papers. Only the schedule needs to be finalised. To protect the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, we have decided to conduct elections to panchayats and municipalities.”

Asked about supporters raising slogans demanding that he become Chief Minister at various programmes, he said, “I have said this issue need not be discussed now; time will give the answer. I am discharging the responsibility given to me by the party.”

Asked whether he was making efforts to become Chief Minister, he said, “This government came to power due to the hard work of our party workers. They are our backbone.”

On the continuation of the authority of the corporation and board members, he said, “While appointing MLAs, the order stated ‘for two years or until further orders’. We will see when further orders are issued.”

