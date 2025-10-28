Karnataka coffee growers elated over PM Modi’s praise for Indian coffee

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 127th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, spoke about India-made coffee, in various parts of the country and praised its growing appeal and popularity on the international stage.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast, he named some prime coffee cultivating regions including Odisha’s Koraput, Karnataka’s Chikmagalur, Coorg, and Hassan, Tamil Nadu’s Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri and Annamalai, Kerala’s Wayanad, Travancore and Malabar and praised the efforts of coffee cultivators there, for giving the country a new recognition in the beverages segment globally.

The Prime Minister’s praise of Chikmagalur, Coorg, and Hassan in Karnataka, as prime coffee belts, has left the coffee cultivators, workers and traders in the state enthused and excited.

Many of them, speaking to IANS, shared their joy and excitement on earning words of appreciation, directly from the Prime Minister.

They said that they feel on top of the world, hearing that the aroma of Karnataka’s coffee is now being felt on the international platforms.

Kabaddi Chethan, a local resident speaking to IANS, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Chikmagalur and Coorg coffee in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has made us proud. It’s a big moment for our region as our coffee is getting global attention.”

Rajendra, an Estate Manager in the coffee farms, said, “From the misty hills of Karnataka, the aroma of coffee is now reaching across the nation, and PM Modi’s mention of it in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has brought a sense of pride and renewed hope to local farmers and workers.”

Dr MM Chengappa, a coffee planter, was elated over the praise but also spoke about the erratic weather patterns affecting the coffee crop.

“The changing weather patterns are affecting the coffee sector. The heavy rains in October led to massive weed growth, forcing us to hire extra labour. With more rain expected in December, maintenance costs will rise further.”

