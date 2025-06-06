Karnataka CM’s Political Secretary sacked, intelligence chief transferred amid stampede outrage

Bengaluru, June 6 (IANS) In the wake of the backlash over the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB's celebrations in which 11 persons were killed, the Karnataka government on Friday sacked K. Govindaraju from the post of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary.

The government has not given any reason for the ouster of Govindaraju, a close confidante of Siddaramaiah and a Congress MLC. However, sources say that the move has come following severe criticism from various cabinet ministers for organising the felicitation programme for the RCB players at the Vidhana Soudha.

According to the sources, there was an outburst from ministers in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday evening. CM Siddaramaiah had reportedly given permission for the felicitation programme due to the pressure from Govindaraju, who is also the President of the Karnataka Olympic Association.

Addressing a press conference here with BJP leaders, Union Minister for Large and Heavy Industries and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy also claimed that the tragedy took place because of Govindaraju.

On how the events unfolded on the tragic day, Kumaraswamy alleged: "One of the CM’s close aides had called then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayananda and pressured him to permit the victory celebrations. The officer had clearly told him that if two celebration events were held, there would be a security problem, as the police were fatigued by controlling crowds throughout the night. He had then gone to the CM, who called Dayananda. Siddaramaiah orally told Dayananda that as the CM, he was giving orders to carry out instructions and allow two events."

"This person is always seen with CM Siddaramaiah along with the gunmen. You (media) would have heard CM always calling the name ‘Govinda’," Kumaraswamy claimed.

"The police had deputed officers and much of the police force at Vidhana Soudha, while three platoons, each containing 25 personnel, of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), were deployed at the Stadium. CM Siddaramaiah outrightly rejected felicitating the RCB players at the Stadium," he added.

On the other hand, the Congress government has also transferred ADGP, Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, following the criticism that the government is hesitating to take action against him as his wife is a Congress leader and former MLA. He was appointed as the state intelligence chief last year.

While the state government had suspended the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the DCP, Central Division, the Additional Commissioner of Police, West, and the local Inspector in connection with the stampede incident, no action against the intelligence chief had raised questions.

