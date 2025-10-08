Karnataka CM raises concern over tiger, elephant killings; warns of strict action

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Expressing concern over incidents of tiger and elephant killings in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against those who kill wildlife, as he emphasised that forests have no value without animals.

In his remarks after presenting the Chief Minister’s Medal to environmental and forest conservation officers at the valedictory function of the 71st Wildlife Week held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here, he said that harming wildlife will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister further directed forest officials to discharge their duties with greater responsibility. "Strict action will be taken against those involved in poaching or killing wildlife,” he reiterated.

"It is unacceptable to poison tigers merely because they have killed a cow. Whoever attempts to destroy forests or wildlife will face strict legal action. No matter how influential they are, the law will take its own course without hesitation," Siddaramaiah said.

He maintained that Wildlife Week is celebrated to promote the idea and purpose of human-wildlife coexistence in harmony with nature.

"The healthier and more widespread the forest ecosystem is, the healthier the human environment will be. We must remember that the survival of forests is the survival of the Earth," the Chief Minister said.

"Our state ranks first and second in terms of elephant and tiger populations, respectively. Along with this, we must ensure coexistence between humans and animals and prevent conflict. Studies must be conducted to scientifically understand why wild animals are leaving forests and to find sustainable solutions," he added.

"If forest areas continue to shrink day by day, humankind cannot survive. Therefore, everyone must understand that the survival of forests is directly linked to the survival of humanity," Siddaramaiah stated.

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, Forest Ambassador Anil Kumble, the Chief Minister’s legal advisor Ponnanna, Political Secretary Naseer Ahmad, and several dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Recently, a 12-year-old male tiger was found poisoned and mutilated in the MM Hills sanctuary. The carcass was discovered in a dismembered state, with parts buried nearby. Authorities suspect that the tiger was poisoned in retaliation for preying on livestock that had strayed into the forest fringe. One suspect has been detained in connection with this incident.

In June, a tigress and her four cubs were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the MM Hills sanctuary. Veterinary investigations revealed traces of the pesticide phorate in their stomachs, indicating poisoning. A cow carcass was also found nearby, suggesting that the tigers may have consumed poisoned bait.

--IANS

mka/vd