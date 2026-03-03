Karnataka CM dismisses phone tapping allegations; accuses Kumaraswamy, Ashoka of malicious politics

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dismissed allegations by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that phones were being tapped to monitor Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, calling the charges “baseless” and politically-motivated.

Read More

In a media statement, Siddaramaiah said the accusations were akin to the proverb that “a thief believes everyone else is a thief,” and described them as remarks born out of frustration.

He alleged that ever since the Congress returned to power in the state, Opposition leaders had been attempting to create a rift between him and Shivakumar.

“As much as they try to sow discord, it will not affect the cordial relationship we share,” the Chief Minister said, asserting that both he and Shivakumar remained committed to the party’s high command.

He reiterated that the Congress party functioned with internal democracy and was neither run by fear nor dominated by a single family.

Siddaramaiah noted that those making the allegations had themselves held key positions, including Chief Minister and Home Minister, during which the Intelligence Department functioned under their authority. He suggested that their claims appeared to stem from their own past experiences in office.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP and JD(S) of spreading false narratives with the intention of damaging his relationship with Shivakumar. He said Shivakumar had faced several cases and even imprisonment in the past but had remained loyal to the Congress party despite political pressure.

Referring to Karnataka’s recent political history, Siddaramaiah said episodes such as 'Operation Kamala,' resort politics and frequent changes in leadership were the result of internal mistrust and conspiracies within Opposition parties. He pointed out that the state had witnessed five Chief Ministers between 2004 and 2013 and three between 2018 and 2023.

He also cited past allegations of phone tapping during previous administrations.

In 2018, when Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister, allegations had surfaced that phones of seers, including that of the Adichunchanagiri pontiff, had been tapped. A subsequent probe had reportedly found that multiple phones were under surveillance.

Turning his criticism towards the Centre, Siddaramaiah alleged misuse of central agencies such as the police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department against political opponents. He said neither he nor leaders of his party would succumb to intimidation.

The Chief Minister further urged Kumaraswamy and Ashoka to function as a constructive Opposition rather than engage in what he termed “malicious politics.” He expressed confidence that the Congress government would complete its full five-year term despite Opposition attempts to destabilise it.

Siddaramaiah concluded by stating that the people of Karnataka had given the Congress a clear mandate to govern and that the Chief Minister of the state would continue to be from the Congress party.

--IANS

mka/rad