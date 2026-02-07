Karnataka blames Andhra CM for delay in talks on Tungabhadra water

Raichur (Karnataka), Feb 7 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, on Saturday said that leaders from the region are pressuring him to prevent 30 TMC of water from the Tungabhadra reservoir from flowing into the sea, and asserted that he is committed to the cause. However, he said the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is not giving him time to discuss the issue.

“If the Andhra CM gives us an opportunity, we will stop the wastage of 30 TMC of Tungabhadra water and ensure justice to the farmers and people of this region,” Shivakumar said.

He was speaking at the Raichur Utsava programme.

Shivakumar said that MLAs from the district had pressed him to bring in a law to ensure that water reaches tail-end areas of canals.

“Earlier, water was being lifted at the upper reaches and was not reaching the tail-end areas. Therefore, we have enacted a new law. When I was the Irrigation Minister earlier, I had visited this place.

“We sanctioned Rs 300 crore for Bangarappa’s lake, and that project is now being implemented. Our government is committed to replacing all the gates of the Tungabhadra dam, and we will certainly do it,” he said.

He said that several landmark welfare schemes, such as the mid-day meal programme, MGNREGA and Stree Shakti, were launched by Congress-led governments from this region.

“Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge fought hard and brought in Article 371J, bringing major changes to your lives and development. Just as Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B. R. Ambedkar are remembered, the people of this region must remember Kharge. I request you to preserve his name permanently,” he said.

He listed the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government, including free electricity up to 200 units, 10 kg of free rice, free bus travel for women, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for women heads of households, and unemployment allowance for jobless youth.

“Through these five guarantee schemes, we are bringing change to your lives,” he said.

Emphasising unity, he said, “We are people of different communities gathered here. Though art forms may differ, all artists are the same. There is no caste or religion among artists. This is a land of farmers. You are giving a new form to the Congress government that feeds the hungry and provides education.”

Calling Raichur a land ruled by the Chalukyas, Cholas and Vijayanagara kings, and one that welcomed leaders of all religions, Shivakumar said the government stands with the people and is committed to bringing change to their lives.

He said the government has taken a historic decision regarding healthcare in the district and has resolved to build a super-speciality hospital.

“We are determined to bring an AIIMS-level institution to this region, and a letter has been written to the Union government in this regard,” he said.

He added that in addition to the five guarantees, the government has introduced a sixth guarantee in the form of a land guarantee.

Noting that the government has completed 1,000 days in office, Shivakumar said a programme has been organised in Haveri on February 14.

“You must continue to give strength to this hand by bringing it back to power in the future,” he appealed.

--IANS

mka/pgh