Karnataka BJP vows support for KPSC aspirants fighting 'injustice'

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) Karnataka BJP announced on Thursday that it will stand with the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) aspirants in their fight against 'injustice'.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy said he held a meeting with the KPSC aspirants in the presence of BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra and Council Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, where the aspirants detailed their grievances.

Narayanaswamy announced, “The BJP will stand with KPSC exam candidates in their fight against injustice, regardless of the form of protest they undertake."

He noted that nearly 70,000 candidates took the exam in Kannada medium.

Around 70 to 80 questions were wrongly printed, causing significant problems for the aspirants.

"While only a few approached the court, a re-examination has been ordered," he pointed out.

Narayanaswamy accused the government of saying one thing and doing another.

"When questioned in the Upper House, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he supported the students. He even said a re-exam would be held based on the court’s order. But now, even after the court's directive, the government is dragging its feet," he criticised.

He further stated that in the recent exam, answer sheets did not reach centres on time.

“When students questioned the delay, police beat them up and forcibly bundled them into jeeps. We saw this with our own eyes,” he professed.

“Is it right to detain students for asking questions? Is it right to use police to suppress them?” he asked.

“They are not letting go of retired officials who were skilled in misappropriation," he claimed.

"They continue to retain them for one, two, three, and even up to six or seven years after retirement. The reason they don't trust newcomers is simply because they lack the experience in looting,” he alleged.

The Karnataka BJP on May 6 questioned the Congress-led state government over the alleged question paper leak during the KPSC examination.

B.Y. Vijayendra had said that the KPSC has become a "cesspool of irregularities and mismanagement" under the Karnataka government's "maladministration".

Claiming that lakhs of Kannada-medium candidates have already been subjected to grave injustice due to translation errors in the preliminary exam, the re-exam, and the main exam, he said yet another blunder has put the future of job aspirants at stake, sparking outrage in the public domain.

--IANS

mka/rad