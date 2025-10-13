Karnataka BJP MP, Minister Priyank Kharge spar over RSS ban remark

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) The proposal to ban the public activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has triggered a war of words between Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge and BJP leaders.

Rajya Sabha Member Narayansa Bhandage slammed Kharge on Monday, ironically stating that he was confused about Priyank Kharge’s name, as many men and women are named similarly.

Retaliating sharply, Priyank Kharge maintained that “whatever and however I am, I am good.” He added, “If their fathers had given birth to them leisurely, this would not have happened.” His statement is likely to add to the controversy.

The controversy erupted after Priyank Kharge demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah impose a ban on all Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government institutions and on public premises across Karnataka. He said that such actions were "contrary to India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution".

BJP MP Narayansa said, “We don’t know whether Priyank Kharge’s name is male or female. There are both men and women named Priyanka. This is my first confusion, because he always speaks about things that don’t concern him. Will you ban the RSS? Is it possible? Even the most senior Congress leaders in history failed to ban the RSS.”

He reiterated, “It wasn’t possible for the grandfathers and great-grandfathers of the Congress party to ban the RSS. Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru had even given the RSS the opportunity to hold events.”

Responding to Priyank Kharge’s charge that none of the BJP leaders send their children to the RSS, Narayansa said, “My children and grandson are all in the RSS.”

“Mr. Kharge, you should know that on January 26, 1962, the Nehru government permitted the RSS to take part in the Republic Day parade. Will you ban this now?” he asked.

Reacting strongly, Priyank Kharge said, “I am better than him. Whatever I am, I am good. If they had been born leisurely, this would not have happened. They have no brain or logic. If they want to talk, let them show documents. These are people born leisurely by their fathers, and that’s why they behave like this.”

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, reacting to the proposal of banning RSS activities, stated, “Small politicians are making mad statements. Only those who are mad can make such a statement. The CM should have torn up the letter demanding an RSS ban and rubbished it. The RSS, which is celebrating its 100th year, is praised for its contributions and sacrifices both within the country and abroad. Unable to tolerate this, petty politicians like Priyank Kharge and Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad are issuing such mad remarks.”

“If they try to spit on the sun, it will only fall back on their faces. If an elephant is walking and dogs bark, it doesn’t affect the elephant. The RSS is the largest organisation in the world in terms of social service,” Eshwarappa said.

