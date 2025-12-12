Karnataka: Belagavi hosts state-level exhibition showcasing women’s self-help group products

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (IANS) Belagavi was buzzing with excitement as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a grand state-level exhibition and sales outlets at the historic Sardar Maidan. Organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, the event turned into a lively celebration of creativity, culture, and women’s empowerment.

Brightly decorated stalls stretched across the ground, each showcasing unique handmade items crafted by women from self-help groups working under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The exhibition offered a treasure trove of artisan skills. It had everything on display for sale, from colourful bags and intricately woven baskets to cosy blankets. Similarly, mats, clothes, and other homemade products were also available. Crowds flocked from all over the district, eager to support the women and purchase their beautifully crafted goods.

One of the participants was Yenkanna Sudha. She had travelled all the way from Kedakal village in Kodagu. Her stall drew curious customers with its attractive display of local wines—red, white, chilli, pineapple, and several other flavours.

She shared with the IANS team how the exhibition was helping her bring regional specialities to a wider audience. Alongside the wines, she also explained about traditional home-made items like Ole and Jumuke, tools used by women in her village.

Nearby, another bustling stall was run by Ashwini Mangaley, who proudly spoke about the wide range of goods displayed—handcrafted jewellery, purses, table mats, rangoli designs, and more, all made by women back home. She was excited to share that many of these items were now available online, too, giving the women a chance to reach customers far beyond the district borders.

Adding even more flavour to the event was Shobha from Kodagu, who brought an array of home-made wines priced at Rs 650 per bottle, along with mushroom pickle, spices, honey, jam, and fresh passion fruit. She admitted that setting up a stall in Belagavi was a new experience for her—one filled with anticipation. “I want to see how the business runs here. This is my first time, so I’m eager to learn,” she said with a hopeful smile.

Women who visited the fair were equally enthusiastic. Many expressed joy over finding such a diverse collection of home-made products under one roof. For them, the exhibition was not just a shopping destination but a celebration of women’s enterprise and creativity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later shared his thoughts on social media, praising the exhibition and its role in supporting women-led businesses. He noted that the fair, held at the Sardar High School Grounds in Belagavi, symbolised the spirit of the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were also present at the inauguration.

