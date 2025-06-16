Karnataka begins crackdown on bike taxi, Association appeals to Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) Karnataka Transport and Police authorities launched a crackdown on bike taxi services in Bengaluru and other district headquarters on Monday, acting on a directive from the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Namma Bike Taxi Association has written to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking their urgent intervention to revoke the ban.

The letter underlines the livelihood crisis that could hit over one lakh bike taxi riders across the state.

Popular app-based aggregators have already curtailed their services in Karnataka, limiting operations to parcel deliveries.

The crackdown follows a Karnataka High Court decision last Friday, which declined to stay a single-judge bench order directing the cessation of bike taxi services. The division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwara Rao and Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, extended the deadline for halting services to June 15 and posted the matter for further hearing on June 24.

The earlier order, issued on April 2 by Justice B. Shyam Prasad, held that bike taxi aggregators cannot operate in Karnataka unless the state notifies guidelines under Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and frames the necessary rules.

The order came in response to petitions by various companies, which sought more time to wind down services.

In its letter, the Namma Bike Taxi Association said that the ban threatens the livelihoods of over one lakh riders, many of whom are students, daily wage workers, and sole breadwinners.

“We ride in the sun, rain, and traffic for 10-12 hours a day to support our families. This is not just extra income -- this is our only income,” the letter said.

"Our humble request is -- don't ban us overnight. Talk to us. We appeal for a way forward that ensures passenger safety, adherence to regulations, and more importantly, allows our families to sustain,” the letter further states.

The association alleged that instead of framing regulations for licensing, training, and insurance, the Transport Department has abruptly cut off riders' income. It also cited the state’s earlier withdrawal of the electric bike taxi scheme as another instance of policy inconsistency.

Highlighting the socio-economic fallout, the letter said, “Karnataka has made commendable efforts for gig workers -- through social security measures, welfare boards, and insurance. But this decision is pushing us into crisis.”

It further argued that the ban affects not just riders but also lakhs of commuters who rely on bike taxis for affordable, quick transport, particularly in areas underserved by buses.

“We complete around 8 crore trips annually. Who will serve these passengers now?” the letter asked.

The association urged the government to engage in dialogue instead of resorting to bans, and to chart a path forward that ensures both regulatory compliance and livelihood protection.

