Karnataka bankrupt, CM's dignity tarnished by Cong infighting: LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led government in Karnataka, alleging that the state was facing severe financial strain and that internal conflicts within the ruling party had undermined the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Ashoka claimed that the government was unable to release funds for several welfare schemes due to financial constraints.

He alleged that despite the situation, Congress MLAs were undertaking foreign tours.

Referring to a scheme implemented jointly by the Centre and the state to support children orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ashoka said there are 26,334 such children in Karnataka. He said the state government provides Rs 4,000 per month for their sustenance and claimed that funds amounting to Rs 75 crore meant for these beneficiaries had not been released for the past seven months.

He cited district-wise figures, stating that there are 2,220 beneficiaries in Koppal, 1,059 in Ballari and 2,650 in Dharwad.

Ashoka accused the government of allocating large sums for schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi and Annabhagya while allegedly failing to release funds for vulnerable children. He also claimed that allocations made in the previous budget for various schemes were yet to be disbursed even as preparations were under way for presentation of a new budget.

He further alleged that employees of the four state-run transport corporations were preparing for a strike over non-payment of arrears and termed it an indication of financial stress within the state transport sector.

Ashoka also criticised the government’s reported move to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against protesting employees and claimed that staff were continuing their protests.

He alleged that garbage clearance had been affected in parts of Bengaluru and claimed that contractors were preparing to halt works due to non-payment of dues. He urged the government to release funds and address the situation.

The Opposition leader further alleged that internal differences within the Congress had affected governance and called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to clarify the political situation within the ruling party.

He also alleged that major government works were being awarded to contractors from outside Karnataka, raising concerns about opportunities for local contractors.

The state government has not yet responded to the allegations.

--IANS

mka/pgh